Etta Mae Gray

May 2, 1931 - March 5, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Etta Mae Geier Gray, age 88, of Delavan passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Burlington Memorial Hospital in Burlington, WI. She was born May 2, 1931 at her grandmother's house in Boscobel, WI. Etta attended Holy Redeemer Elementary School and Edgewood High School in Madison, WI. She also attended UW-Madison, and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Etta and George Gray were married March 29, 1952 in Madison. They lived in Seattle, WA, while George was in service during the Korean War. Upon returning to Wisconsin, they settled in Williams Bay, where George taught at WBHS, and Etta eventually began a long and successful career selling real estate in the Lake Geneva area. Most of her career was spent with Bob Keefe and Associates. An avid reader, Etta volunteered much time with the Friends of the Library in Williams Bay. She also was an expert knitter--her family being the grateful recipients of most of her works. She also enjoyed quilting and sewing, and she played bridge up until the very week she passed.
She is survived by her sons, Todd (Karen) Gray, Mark (Julie) Gray; and daughter, Anne (Benjamin) McCready. She is further survived by her four treasured grandsons: John Gray, Theodore (Megan) Gray, Charles (Isabel, fiancee) Gray, and Bo (Brittany) McCready. And most importantly, she is survived by her beloved great-grandchildren: Carson Gray, and Maisie and Willow McCready. Etta was predeceased by her husband, George; and her parents, Milton and Caroline Geier.
The family will be receiving friends at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at East Delavan Union Cemetery.