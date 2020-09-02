August 19, 1929 - August 29, 2020
Milton, WI -- Ethyle M. Harvey, age 91, of Milton passed away at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Ethyle was born to Ernest and Anne (Heibert) Gamsby on August 19, 1929 in Rolla, ND. She married Leonard Harvey on July 29, 1947, and completed her GED at Milton Union High School in 1963. Ethyle enjoyed baking for the Milton College, the old 'Squeeze Inn' and for family events. Ethyle also worked for Barber Coleman, General Case, and Schweiger Furniture. She especially enjoyed gardening, crafting, quilting, bowling, riding the golf cart and entertaining her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ethyle is survived by her children: Patricia (Leonard) Olson, Duane (Karen) Harvey, Susan Loofboro, and Kimberly (Scott) Nyhus; her grandchildren: Kris (Jim) Ruef, Kimberly Engelke, Wendy (George) Cwiklinski, Mathew Harvey (Candi Runaas), Rebecca (Ben) Smerud, Jared (Lauren) Loofboro, Carrie (Nathan) Rademacher, Daniel (Stephanie) Cullen, Kellie Grahn (Scott Kahle), Shawn (Jessica) Cullen, James Nyhus (Katie Boone) Jeremy Nyhus; her siblings: George (Virginia) Gamsby, Mary Ashcraft, Esther Krumweide, Gladys (Charles) Mueller; and brother-in-law, Jerry Cowans. Ethyle thoroughly enjoyed her twenty-two great grandchildren, and was looking forward to meeting her first great-great grandchild, due any day!
Ethyle is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; son, Michael; sisters, Linda Cowans and Bunny Raudebush; and brother, Sonny Gamsby.
Funeral Services will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Seventh Day Baptist "Connecting Church" with Pastor Nate Crandall. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to current Rock County Covid-19 Guidelines, facemasks are required and visitors are requested to maintain social distancing at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the Family with arrangements.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to: Milton and Milton Township Fire Department and EMS, Rock County Sheriff's Department, and Rock County Meals on Wheels.