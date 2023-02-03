Janesville, WI - Ethen R. Hanson, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Janesville, WI. Ethen was born on February 3, 1989 in Janesville, Wisconsin; the son of Michelle R. Osborne and Nick Hanson. He graduated in 2007 from Parker High School. He worked for Baker Manufacturing as a CNC machinist. Ethen was an avid sports lover. He followed the stock market and was an early adopter of crypto currency. He was very creative and loved music, he loved to play guitar, golf, watch movies but most of all he loved spending quality time with his family, especially his younger siblings and his dog, Tank. In fact there is a framed photo in Ethen's home today that reads: "Family is where life begins and love never ends."
He is survived by his father, Nick (Dixie) Hanson; siblings: Nate Bouton, Sarah, Jarred and Jayne Knilans, Nole Forbes, and Malachi Matteson; and his dog, Tank.
Ethen is preceded in death by his mother, Michelle R. Osborne; and his brother, Seth Hanson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
