Ethen R. Hanson

February 3, 1989 - January 27, 2023

Janesville, WI - Ethen R. Hanson, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Janesville, WI. Ethen was born on February 3, 1989 in Janesville, Wisconsin; the son of Michelle R. Osborne and Nick Hanson. He graduated in 2007 from Parker High School. He worked for Baker Manufacturing as a CNC machinist. Ethen was an avid sports lover. He followed the stock market and was an early adopter of crypto currency. He was very creative and loved music, he loved to play guitar, golf, watch movies but most of all he loved spending quality time with his family, especially his younger siblings and his dog, Tank. In fact there is a framed photo in Ethen's home today that reads: "Family is where life begins and love never ends."

