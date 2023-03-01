Ethel Minnie Fischer

December 25, 1924 - February 25, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - Ethel M. Fischer, age 98, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Feb. 25th at Reena Senior Living. Ethel was born on Dec. 25, 1924, to Edward Bernhard and Eveline Holdina Emilie (Viegut) Strunk in Lima Township, WI. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1943.

