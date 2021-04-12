Ethel M. (Page) Haried

October 29, 1931 - April 7, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON--- Ethel M. Haried, age 89, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Huntington Memory Care with her family at her side. She was born in Rock County on Oct. 29, 1931, the daughter of Russell and Edna (Denman) Page. She graduated from Milton High School in 1950. Ethel married Richard H. Haried on Aug. 2, 1958, in Dubuque, IA. She worked at Nunn Bush Shoe Company until its closing. Ethel then went onto earn her Teaching Degree from Blackhawk Technical College and began her Child Care Teaching career at Caring Corner Daycare in Stoughton, remaining there until retiring in 1996. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church, was a great cook and enjoyed playing cards and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; 2 children, Colleen (Robert) Young of Edgerton, and Richard "Dick" Haried Jr. of Stoughton; 5 grandchildren: Scott Wescott, Rachel (Jason) Hougan, Ingrid Haried, Erik Haried, and Matthew (Brandy) Young and their family; a brother, Kenneth (Phyllis) Page; sister-in-law, Clarice Larson; and brother-in-law, Lyle (Christine) Haried. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Denise Haried; a sister, Izetta (Henry) Bunts; and 2 brothers-in-law, Dale (Gloria) Haried and Larry Larson.
Funeral Services will be held at (12:00 p.m.) Noon on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 W. Rollin St., Edgerton. Rev. Jerry Pribbenow will preside and burial will follow in Sweet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Memorials in Ethel's name may be made to Central Lutheran Church. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Huntington Memory Care and the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice Care for the loving care given to Ethel.