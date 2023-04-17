July 26, 1931 - April 11, 2023
Janesville/Milton, WI - Ethel (Joan) Steinmetz passed away on Tuesday April 11, 2023 surrounded by her family. Ethel (Joan) Steinmetz was born on July 26, 1931, in the Lutheran Hospital at LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She lived in the LaFarge, Wisconsin area and graduated from high school there. Joan had one younger brother Jerry. Joan was taken in by Jennie and Mike Strait. Also, the Brown family treated her as their own, after the death of her grand-dad and mother in 1944. Spending a lot of childhood time with Cousin Beverly and their friendship continued all through adulthood, She married Walter Steinmetz on December 22, 1951. Time was spent in California while Walt was in the Navy. Since October 1956, the Janesville/Milton Area has been her home. Two sons, Mark and Brad were born to Joan and Walt. Sarah is their only grandchild. Joan retired from the JC Penny Company working for over 22 years in catalog, credit, and lay-a-way where she retired at head of the catalog department. Since 1987 she has sold antiques in area malls and done shows in Wisconsin and Iowa. Her interests include early pattern glass, primitive woodenware and genealogy. Joan is active in the Quester Organization. She served as state Quester President and International 2004 Wisconsin Convention Chairman. She also served on the Quester International By-Law Revision Committee, Nominating, and Policy Revision Committees. She was a member of the Milton Historical Society having served on the board of directors. Joan and Walt have been members of the Red Wing Collector's Society in MN since 1977. Conventions were attended annually in that city. In 2004 Joan joined the Writing Group at The Gathering Place in Milton. She has done a lot of family genealogy and written hundreds of true short stories about her life. Walt passed away on September 25, 2013. Joan loves her family and loves traveling the western states, especially Colorado and Montana. Joan is survived by her sons Mark (Kathy) and Brad (Kelly), granddaughter Sarah, sister-in-law Bernadine Appleman, her special companion little Bear and many other family and friends. Joan is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Gladys (Parkhurst) Swiggum, her husband Walter, her brother Jerry, and sisters-in-law Irma Gilman and Marjorie Rice. Memorial Services will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday April 20, 2023, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation time will be from 10:30 until time of services at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made out to The Milton Historical Society, or The Gathering Place, in Milton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a burial and celebration of life in Lafarge at a later date.