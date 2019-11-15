May 10, 1936 - November 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Esther Marie Silha, age 83, of Janesville, WI passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on November 13, 2019 at Oak Park Place, where she has resided for the past year. She was born May 10, 1936 in Cashton, WI where she grew up and eventually met her husband of 56 years, Frank Silha. They were married in Cashton, but soon moved to Janesville where Frank worked for General Motors until he left to concentrate on the business he built, Frank Silha & Sons Excavating. While Frank was running the business, Esther was a proud homemaker and a stay at home mom of seven boys. She was very devoted to her family, loved being a mom, and went on to be the best grandma any child could hope for. Her 13 grandchildren always held a special place in her heart. Esther was an avid Packer and Brewers fan. Her favorite weekend plans included having the family come out to her house for Sunday Packer games. Over the years, Esther and Frank enjoyed traveling both around the world, and, for many winters, to Florida. She cherished the new friends she met, and especially her time and outings with her very special friends in Janesville. Esther was a very devout Catholic, and a long-time member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville.

Esther is survived by six sons: Bob (Cheryl) Silha, Tim (Susan) Silha, Steve (Jean) Silha, Kelly (Molly) Silha, Dan (Christine) Silha, Chris Silha; her grandchildren: James, Kelly, Brent (Karissa), Nicole (Jason Porter), Joe, Frank, Johnny, Caralyne, Alyse, Ella; and her great-grandchild Rileigh; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in both the Janesville and La Crosse areas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank on April 14, 2009; her son, Fran; and grandchildren, Kristin and Adam.

A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Father Paul Ugo Arinze will preside. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Esther was supportive of many causes. Her memorials can be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

Esther's family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place for the excellent care and attention they gave Esther over the past year.