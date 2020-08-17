March 9, 1923 - August 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Esther M. Wenzel, age 97, of Janesville, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Oak Park Place. She was born in Staples, MN, on March 9, 1923, the daughter of the late Ernest and Minnie (Halliday) Burnard. Esther married Richard C. "Red" Wenzel at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2014. She has been a long-time member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and cherished the time spend enjoying a good meal at the Eagle Inn after worship services. When the children were young, Esther was active in PTA and school activities. She collected Franklin Mint Dolls and miniature birds, loved being outside caring for her yard and watching the birds. While living in Starview Heights, Mom enjoyed bike rides & walks with her neighborhood friend up the hill. And after Dad couldn't mow the yard any longer, Mom took over & was mowing every other day whether it needed it or not. This continued until she was 93! Her family will always remember how she was a wonderful provider for the entire family!
Survivors include her two children, Sandra (Gordon) Christensen and Bradley (Kelly) Wenzel, both of Janesville; six grandchildren: Troy (Beth) Christensen, Tami Watters, Amanda Wenzel, Jessy Molter, Chad (Melissa) Dillenberg, and Paula Petraski; five great-grandchildren: Kaylee Petraski, Brady and Allison Dillenberg, Taylor Watters, and Teagan Wenzel; and two bonus great-grandchildren, Zach Boardman and Tanner Pearson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Kathleen Van Caster; and five sisters: Inez Drake, Mildred Burkhow, Hazel Carter, June Fairley, and Bernice Olson.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. Pastor David Bergelin will officiate and interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH. Memorials in Esther's name may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The family is being assisted by the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sister Jan and Pastor Bergelin from Mt. Calvary; Natasha from Mercy Hospice; and the nurses and staff of Oak Park Place for the wonderful care and compassion given to Esther.