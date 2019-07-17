April 12, 1923 - July 15, 2019

Formerly of Elkhorn, WI -- Esther M. Puhl, 96, formerly of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday July 15, 2019, at Ridgestone Village in Delavan, WI. She was born April 12, 1923 in the Town of Geneva, WI, the daughter of the late Raymond and Marjorie (Fuller) Fish. She graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the Class of 1941. On July 26, 1942, she was united in marriage to Carl Puhl at the First Baptist Church of Lake Geneva. Carl preceded her in death on October 13, 2002.

Esther was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family who include her three children: John (Delores) Puhl, Allen (Linda) Puhl and Karla (Steve) Roeker; eight grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; her four siblings: Enid Fish, Mary York, Gail Knapp and Roxanne Johnson; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl; her son, Otto Carl Puhl, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lucy Puhl; her siblings: Glen Fish, Marge "Bee" Norgard, Doris Sopher, Ruth Murphy and Betty Tueting.

Funeral service will be 12 Noon Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, WI, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will be 11 a.m. Monday at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.