April 19, 1935 - May 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Esther M. Jordan, age 85, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville, on April 19, 1935, the daughter of Roscoe and Dorothy (Wandell) Van Pool Sr. She married George C. Jordan on February 9, 1954, and he preceded her in death November 10, 1993. Esther was a beloved server at many restaurants in Janesville including: the Sweet Shop, Cronins, Oasis, Sizzlin Grill, and Liberty Station.
Esther is survived by her 3 children: Ronald (Julie) Jordan, Orlando (Caryn) Jordan, and Darla Stevens; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 2 sons, Richard and Scott Jordan.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in OAK HILL CEMETERY. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.