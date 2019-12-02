February 25, 1919 - November 29, 2019

Waupun, WI -- Esther L. Braun, 100, of Waupun, passed away

Friday, November 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.Esther was born February 25, 1919 in Berlin,WI the daughter of Edward and Lydia Lichtenberg Alf. On February 5, 1941 she married Ambrose Braun in Ripon. They owned and operated Brauns' Restaurant in Waupun from 1941-1972. Esther was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wonderful friend. She will be greatly missed by all. Before moving to Janesville to live with her daughter, she loved playing cards at the Senior Center. Esther was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Waupun.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Bonnie(Paul) Stone of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Tracy Schneider, Wendy (Richard) Evans, both of Fond du Lac; Amee Kurkowski of Winneconne, Jodi (Tyler) Hicken of North Fond du Lac, Larry (Diane) Phipps of DeForest, Erica (Joshua) Davies of Wilmington, NC, Melanie (Chuck) Mani and Teresa Stone, both of Janesville; 15 great-grandchildren: Logan, Gaelin, Ryan, Seth, Gunner, Conor, Canaan, Gavin, Kylee, Alexis, Holly, Laikin, Giselle, Eden, and Emma; three step-great-grandchildren: Lauren, Brooke, and Carleigh; a sister, Irene Werch of Atlanta, GA; and a sister-in-law, Anne Braun of Ripon.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose; a daughter, Sandra Kurkowski; and four brothers and sisters: Lillian, Clifford, Alfred, and Alice. A mass of christian burial will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.