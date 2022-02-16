August 13, 1929 - January 31, 2022
Janesville, WI - Esther D. Tenuta, age 92, of Janesville, entered into eternal life on January 31, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Cindy surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Kenosha on August 13, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Elsie (Keliszek) Miechowicz. Esther married the love of her life, Albert S. Tenuta on October 8, 1949, at St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Kenosha, where they remained parishioners until it's closing. They were then members of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Kenosha and St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. Albert preceded her in death on July 21, 2016. In 1978, they purchased Somer's Superette, which was a small country grocery store until their retirement in 2005. Albert and Esther then moved to Janesville to live with their daughter, Cindy, and spent winters in Murrietta, CA with their daughter Lorna and her family. She and Albert were active in the circle and square dance club of Kenosha for many years prior to retirement. Esther was the heart and soul of her family devoting her time and energy to all of them. She was affectionately known as "Nana", "Gram", "Granny", "Grandma T" and "aunt Esther."
Esther is survived by her 3 daughters: Cindy (Ron) Garcia of Janesville, Pam (Paul Caraher) Tenuta of Kenosha and Lorna (Gary) Klemp Lake Havasu City, AZ; 5 grandchildren: Ron (Nicole) Garcia of Ava Maria, FL, Julie Garcia of Janesville, Carri (Glenn) Grant of Wildomar, CA, Jeremy (Shauna) Klemp of Lake Havasu, AZ and Ryan (Danielle) Garcia of Stillwater, MN; 11 great grandchildren: Christopher (Anne) Leitz, Alyssa (Shawn) Lenius, Gabrielle Leitz, Dylan and Kayli Klemp, Emily and Jake Grant, Miles and Ivie Garcia, Therese, Dominic and Augustine Garcia; 3 great great grandchildren: Harper Lenius, Marlie Leitz and Owen Leitz; special nieces and nephews across Wisconsin and other states. Esther had special friend ships with Mary Romano of Kenosha, WI. Along with Tammy and Scott Sparby of Janesville, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: Peter, John, Leo and George Wendt and Casey Miechowicz. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Michelle Landrum RN, Jennifer Ottman CNA of Agrace Hospice-Janesville and Dr. Veronica Rejon of Mercy Health Edgerton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with Fr. Drew Olson celebrating. Visitation will take place on Monday, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. where there will be a Rosary Service prayed until the start of Mass at 1:30 p.m. Burial prayers will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Fr. Brian Dulli presiding. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com