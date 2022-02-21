Esther Ann (Aiello) Heine

JANESVILLE, WI - Esther Ann Heine, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home. Ann was born in Rockford, Ill., on July 3, 1938, the daughter of Sam and Patricia (Angeleri) Aiello. She graduated from Rockford West High School in 1957.
Ann married James A. Heine on December 27, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Beloit. The Heine's lived in Beloit for a short time before moving to Janesville. They had two children, Ralph and Teresa. Ann was employed by Bergner's (Boston Store) for twenty-one years and most of that time was spent working in the jewelry department, a job she really enjoyed.
Following retirement, Ann and Jim enjoyed going on numerous Van Galder bus trips. They also enjoyed attending plays at the Fireside. Ann loved to read and enjoyed baking and cooking. Ann enjoyed her membership in her card club for 50 years. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren. Above all else, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren always brightened her day. She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Ann Heine is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Heine; children, Ralph (Tammy) Heine, and Teresa (Dan) Christiansen; grandchildren, Nicholas Heine, Melissa Heine, Andrew (Molly) Folts, Heather (Ivan) Christiansen, Mitchell (Krystal) Christiansen, Jared Christiansen, Jordan Christiansen, and Brandon (fiancée, Emilie) Christiansen; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, John Francis, Fred Francis and Maria Francis; brother-in-law, Fred Kopplin; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Buddy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Francis; sister-in-law, Della Kopplin; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Lorraine Heine.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. David Bergelin will officiate. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 22nd from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
