April 5, 1931 - December 25, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Ervin J. Stadelman passed away on December 25, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born in Freeport, IL in 1931, to Josef and Anna Roosli Stadelman. He graduated from South Wayne High School in 1950, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a music major. Ervin was also a member of the 132nd Army National Guard Band. He married Jeanne Newmark on September 20th, 1952, in Madison, WI. Ervin was a resident of Brodhead, WI, for 47 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Melinda (Gary) Weichmann, Brenda (Brian) Zambrowicz, and Tara (Steve) Stadelman-Cohen; and son, Steve (Patty) Stadelman. He had 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Rebecca (Mark) Loeffel.

A private remembrance is pending.