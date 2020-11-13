October 22, 2020
Northglenn, CO - Ernest W. Lowry Jr, evangelist for churches of Christ, died peacefully in his sleep Oct. 22, 2020, in Denver, CO.
Ernie loved people. He liked to joke, laugh and sing. He enjoyed softball and basketball. He was an avid deer hunter and he cooked a delicious venison pepper steak.
Ernie is survived by his six children, Roger (Debra) Lowry of Northglenn, CO, Sandra Blanchard (James, deceased) of Las Vegas, NM, Gary (deceased), Susan (Dave) Grimes of Elkhorn, NE, Carrie (Todd) Johnson of West Des Moines, IA, and Chad (Heather) of Iowa City, IA; his sister, Joy Thorn of Waupaca; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
There was a memorial service for Ernie Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Northwest Church of Christ at 11 a.m. in Westminster, CO. Any memorial gifts on Ernie's behalf should be made payable to Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp and mailed to Roger Lowry, PO Box 29130, Thornton, CO 80229.