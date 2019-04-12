Ernest "Ern" Merwin

November 3, 1944 - April 9, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker" - so God made a Farmer.

Ernest J. ("Ern") Merwin, loving husband of 50 years to Becky, father to James (Liz), grandfather to Bennett and Margo, and brother to Mary Kaye, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 to join his son, George ("GW"), and other loved ones who preceded him.

Ernie lived his entire life on Merwin Farms, in the home his grandfather Ernest built. Committed to his community, Ernie was a retired charter member of the Big Foot Lions Club, a long time club leader of the Linn 4-H, and well known by many for his active involvement at the Walworth Country Fair and Immanuel UCC in Walworth. An avid hunter and proud farmer, Ernie believed "Nothing runs like a Deere" and worked tirelessly to provide for his family.

God looked down on the Farmer and saw he was tired. Ern now rests in Peace.

Visitation: Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Toynton Funeral Home (Walworth). Celebration of Life Service: Monday, April 15, 2019, 10 a.m., at Immanuel UCC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Walworth County Fair Foundation, or Immanuel UCC Church, Walworth.

