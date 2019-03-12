Ernest D. Conquist

July 25, 1934 - March 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ernest D. Conquist, age 85, of Janesville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. He was born on July 25, 1934 in Roscoe, IL, the son of Ernest and Margaret (Porterfield) Cronquist. Ernest served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Kathleen Wells on July 14, 1972 in Rockford, IL. He was employed as a hydraulic pipefitter. Ernest liked flower gardening, NASCAR, fishing and building doll cabins and houses. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife and grandchildren.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children: Tim Conquist, Tom Conquist, and Tammie Conquist, all of Alabama, Torri (Emmett) Hitt of Janesville, Tony (Linda) Conquist of Clarksville, FL, Daniel Conquist of Janesville, Erica (Cecil) Arana of Beloit and Dustin Conquist of Janesville; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Landwehr of Beloit; and a sister, Janet Bills of Missouri.

Per Ernest's request no services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, for their kind care of Ernest

