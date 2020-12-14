July 28, 2001 - December 7, 2020
Belvidere, IL - America has lost another from its greatest generation. Ernest C. Mowers, 94 of Belvidere, IL died, December 7, 2020 in Belvidere, IL. Ernest was born to Amos J. and Agnes (Mahle) Mowers May 16, 1926 in Genoa, IL. He graduated from high school in 1944. He married Charmeine Whitehead in 1947 and upon her passing he married Gloria (Schmidt) Greenhow in 2001 in Belvidere. Ernest was employed with Barber-Colman in Rockford, IL and Giddings & Lewis in Janesville, WI for many years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, The American Legion and VFW. Ernest proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1944 to 1950 then reenlisted and was honorably discharged again in 1954. He served in WWII and the Korean Navy Reserves as a Gunner's mate. He served on Motor Torpedo Boats, the USS Barr and USS Gosselin/Destroyer Escorts totaling 6.5 years accredited. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, woodworking, bowling, and the Green Bay Packers.
Ernest will be loved and missed by his wife, Gloria; daughters, Michele Pospeschil, Josette (Bradley) Parsch and Denise (Ronald Vike, Jr.) Poindexter; stepchildren, Cindy Collins, Susan (Steve) Dalhstrom and Greg (Sherlene) Greenhow; grandchildren, Jason and Tom Pospeschil, Leah and Clinton Parsch, Kirsten Peterson, and Chelsea Packer; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; previous wife of 53 years, Charmeine Mowers; and grand-son, Casey Poindexter.
The walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere IL 61008. Funeral service will be private. Live Stream of the funeral service will be Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories. Pastor Braun Campbell will officiate. Due to state guidelines social distancing and facemasks required. Memorials in his honor can be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. If you would like to leave a memory for the family, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.