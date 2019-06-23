December 7, 1927 - June 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Erma C. Plantikow, age 91, of Janesville passed away on June 19, 2019, at Oak Park Place. On December 7, 1927, a feisty, stubborn Norwegian girl, Erma C. Colden, was born to Alvin and Nellie (Ayen) Colden. When she began grade school in Hollandale, WI, she only spoke Norwegian. After graduating from Hollandale High School, Erma moved to Monroe, where she was employed by Barger-Frank. She met Ralph W. Plantikow at a dance at Turner Hall in Monroe. Erma and Ralph were married on December 7, 1947 at the Hollandale Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, they resided in Argyle, WI. Due to Mr. Plantikow's work, they moved to Independence, IA, Council Bluffs, IA, and Moorhead, MN, prior to moving to Janesville in 1968. Erma was employed by the Janesville Community Day Care Center for many years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, where she served on the funeral luncheon committee for many years. She and Ralph were members of the Trail Waggers Camping Club, and were active in square dance clubs. She enjoyed being with her McDonald's coffee group, who regularly hosted their coffee Klatch at Oak Park Place. Erma had three things that she loved in life, the color RED, LEFSE and A GOOD BRANDY OLD FASHIONED. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her four children: Jean Libby of Eau Claire, WI, Robert (Sharon) Plantikow of Orfordville, Joann (Gary) Arnevik of Maplewood, MN, and Cheryl (Chuck) Wurtz of Janesville; ten grandchildren: Matthew Plantikow, Michael (Rachel) Libby, Ryan (Kayla) Libby, Nicole (Matt) Hoisser, Paula (Bryan) Randall, Kenneth Plantikow, Erica (John) Ryan, Paul (Christina) Arnevik, Jacob Wurtz, and Owen Wurtz; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Plantikow, on August 29, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Elizabeth Plantikow; two sisters, Doris Plantikow and Ruth Ziehr; her brother, Robert Colden; brothers-in-law, Orville Plantikow and Herman Plantikow; sister-in-law, Dorothy Roth; and two great-grandchildren, Marcus Hoisser and Gus Hoisser.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Avenue, Janesville, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. The Plantikow family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

