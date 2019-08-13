March 26, 1960 - August 7, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Erin McGarry Engsberg, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on August 7, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with her husband by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, on March 26, 1960. She spent the majority of her childhood in Fort Dodge, IA, and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo, IA. She graduated from Creighton University with a BA in Art History. Erin moved to Madison, WI, and met her best friend and the love of her life, Roger (Buddy) Engsberg. They married on August 3, 1985, and began dairy farming together outside of Edgerton. After a short time, their family had grown to include two daughters, Meghan and Elizabeth. Erin was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, and was delighted to have made two excursions to Ireland. She considered her major life accomplishments to be her children and grandchildren. Erin loved to host friends and relatives alike with her extensive culinary skills. In addition, she was an artist, an accomplished seamstress, and participated in crocheting, knitting, embroidery, and decorating. Erin's flower gardens and yard were a beautiful labor of love and ongoing project for both her and Buddy. She loved to explore the state of Wisconsin with Buddy. They enjoyed frequent road trips in their Corvette.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughters, Meghan (Stephen) McGarry Cunningham and Elizabeth (Aaron) McGarry Glowacki; grandchildren, Savannah Sue Glowacki and Liam Vincent Cunningham; brother Craig (Deb) McGarry; sister Alanna (Philip) Clutter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Linda.

Services will be at St. Mary's in Milton, Wisconsin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with Fr. Brian Dulli officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Home in Edgerton, Wisconsin and from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church on Saturday. Friends and family are invited to an Irish wake at the family's home in Edgerton, immediately following a time of lunch and fellowship at the church.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

May the road rise up to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back,

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

The rains fall soft upon your fields,

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.