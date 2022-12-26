Erica Christine Reddy

February 9, 1971 - December 21, 2022

Delavan, WI - Erica Christine Reddy (né Brick) was born on February 9, 1971 to Constance and Donald Brick of Delavan. She died peacefully with family at her side at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long and courageous battle against cancer.