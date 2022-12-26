Delavan, WI - Erica Christine Reddy (né Brick) was born on February 9, 1971 to Constance and Donald Brick of Delavan. She died peacefully with family at her side at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long and courageous battle against cancer.
Erica graduated from Delavan-Darien High School and studied Archaeology and Museum Science at UW LaCrosse and UW Milwaukee. She enjoyed sharing stories of her time doing summer archaeology for the Wisconsin State Historical Society on future DOT sites. The descriptions of the sweat, dirt, insects and, living and dining accommodations all gave color to her stories.
Following her studies at UW Milwaukee, Erica put her museum skills to use as a curator at the Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee and in Kaukauna at the The Grignon Mansion.
When she moved back to Delavan she began working for the Elkhorn Area School District, first in the administration office and later at Jackson Elementary School where she worked until shortly before her death.
Erica's passion was her son August. She loved traveling, the outdoors and camping. When she could enjoy doing all 3 at the same time, creating memories with her son August, she was the happiest.
Erica was a lay preacher for the United Methodist Church, organised canoe races on Lake Comus for many years and was a Champion fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association. Erica's other interests included gardening, cooking, jam making and canning, and origami.
She is survived by her son August Reddy of Delavan, sisters: Beth Ann Brick (Scotland/Delavan), Amy (Tim) Pike of Waupun, Cheryl (Mike) Woods of Janesville, and Susan (Wayne) Holden of Delavan. She was preceded in death by her sister Darcy Brick, and her parents Constance and Donald Brick.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30th at the Delavan United Methodist Church. Visitation at 10:00, funeral service at 11:00 with a luncheon following. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora's Zilber Family Hospice for their kindness and professionalism in helping Erica transition to the final chapter of her life. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Breast Cancer Society of Wisconsin.
