Eric "Porchy" Porter

November 26, 1963 - July 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Eric "Porchy" W. Porter, age 55, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Janesville on November 26, 1963, the son of the late Thomas and Karen (Callison) Porter. Eric graduated from Parker High School in 1982. Eric was attending the Fire Science Program at Blackhawk Technical College with only one class left to complete, when GMAD called him to come in for an interview. After accepting a job with GMAD in 1986, Eric's career with them spanned for 30 years with 61/2 years spent in Fort Wayne, IN as a team leader. He retired in 2016. Eric traveled back to Janesville almost every weekend to be with his family. He was a true gentleman, who was very dedicated to his family. He never missed a birthday, anniversary, school event, or school sporting event that involved his family. Whenever he could, he loved playing with his grandchildren and his dogs. Eric was a huge sports fan, who enjoyed golfing, bowling, boxing, and fishing with the boys. His knowledge of sports statistics was the envy of any sports fan. He also was involved with Little League Baseball and Janesville Youth Football, coaching with his father-in-law, Joe Kuhar, for many years. He enjoyed cheering on the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and the Packers, with his favorite team being the NY Jets.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his daughter, Brianne (Trey Brandenburg) Porter of Janesville; grandchildren who he adored: Dominic, Damien, Violet, and Amelia; his brother, Bradley (Lisa) Porter of Janesville; and mother and father-in-law, Joe and Pat Kuhar of Janesville. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law: Kim and Greg Marnocha of Seymour, WI, Janelle Russotto of Beloit, WI, Carolyn Kuhar of Janesville, and LaRae (Tom Trafford) Kuhar of Janesville; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was predeceased by his brother, Lon Porter.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

I Love You! You are the love of my life! .... Sparky

You are the best Dad and Grandpa ever! .... Bri, Dominic, Damien, Violet, and Amelia

You will forever be in our hearts!