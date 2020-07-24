August 8, 1968 - July 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Eric Michael Hoium, age 51, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his cabin in Taylor County. He was born in Janesville on August 8, 1968, the son of Laverne David, and Alice Lynn (Garey) Hoium. He worked as a proud member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Local 250, for over 20 years, most recently with Lankford Construction, and Bane Nelson as a Superintendent. He was a true Wisconsin sports fan, loving Brewers, Packers, Bucks, and Badgers. Eric loved the outdoors, most notably, wildlife conservation. Hunting, fishing, and trapping provided him with great passion and purpose.
Eric is survived by his 4 siblings: David (Angela) Hoium, Joe (Carla) Frohne, Matthew (Kristin) Hoium, and Mary (Kyle) Wallisch; 7 nieces and nephews: Alexis, Carter, Hannah, Megan, Samuel, Kaleb, and Karson; partner in love and life for 9 years, Lisa Kempthorne; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the family asks everyone to please wear a mask. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial Donations are preferred to Ducks Unlimited at www.ducks.org. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com