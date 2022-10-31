Eric Michael Crary

Janesville, WI - Eric M. Crary, age 43, longtime Janesville resident, passed away unexpectedly from complications of a medical condition. He was born in Janesville on July 1, 1979; the son of Kenneth and Carolyn (Crary) Diece. Growing up, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and was always an avid supporter of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. Eric especially enjoyed canoeing, fishing and family camping trips.
Eric is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Crary) Diece, brother and "best bud", Jason Diece; grandmother, Kathryn (Crary) McLimans; aunts: Leslie Crary, Jackie (Ken) Bergeron and Vicki Barker; uncles: Gene (Theresa) Crary, Bob (Pam) Diece and Mike Diece; other survivors include good family friend, Christine Luy; and many extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Diece; grandfather, John J. Crary; grandparents, Robert and Catherine Diece; aunt, Katie Hawkins; and special uncle, David Leslie.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
