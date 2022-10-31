Eric Michael Crary

July 1, 1979 - October 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Eric M. Crary, age 43, longtime Janesville resident, passed away unexpectedly from complications of a medical condition. He was born in Janesville on July 1, 1979; the son of Kenneth and Carolyn (Crary) Diece. Growing up, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and was always an avid supporter of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. Eric especially enjoyed canoeing, fishing and family camping trips.

