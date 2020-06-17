March 7, 1974 - June 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Eric J. Rebman, age 46, of Janesville, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. While the illness became too much for Eric's body, it was no match for his spirit. He remained strong and loving until the moment he went to be with God. Eric was greeted in heaven by his grandfather, Crandell Bliss, as well as other friends and family.
He was born March 7, 1974, the son of Bill and Chris (Bliss) Rebman, both of Janesville, in Glasgow, Montana. Eric was a mover and a shaker right from the start - a little "Energizer bunny". Smiley and playful, he easily won over his Gaga and Bapa, and aunts and uncles during visits back home to Wisconsin. Eric was happy to receive a built-in best friend when Ryan joined the family in 1976. The two would go on to have epic battles with their little army guys, take tours of Janesville on their big wheels, play baseball together at the Little League diamonds (with dad as the coach), and fish and hunt to their hearts content. Eric gained another playmate when his sister, Emily, completed the family in 1979. Much time was spent outdoors playing, especially at Grandma and Grampa Bliss' where mini "hiking" adventures, swimming, canoeing, and bonfires with family were enjoyed (with s'mores, of course). They remained close, enjoying UFC, lawn games, cards, and cookouts full of delicious homemade food and beverages.
Eric graduated from Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville, WI in 1992. A good student and athlete, Eric made many friends throughout the years and never turned down a good party. He settled down a bit when becoming a father to Eric Jr. on July 20, 2000. "Big E" and "Little E" spent a lot of time snuggling when Eric Jr. was a baby, and as he grew Big E enjoyed introducing Little E to the foods he loved, including spicy foods you would never expect a kid to like! Both were fond of fishing trips, the outdoors, and cooking. His big heart was passed onto his son, as was his work ethic, which made Big E an immensely proud father.
Eric met his soulmate, Brooke (Lantta) Rebman in 2008. On November 2, 2013, they exchanged vows in Las Vegas, promising to love each other for better or worse, in sickness and in health - Brooke's care for Eric during his illness was a testament to what those words truly meant. On their way back from that trip, they completed their family, adding Baby Bert to the mix with their other fur babies, Kaylee and Hermie. The better times were made up of fishing trips, concerts, time on the beach, and fun nights spent out on the town or quietly at home. Brooke rivaled Eric in the kitchen, which he didn't mind at all, and together they enjoyed many delicious meals, in addition to one another's company.
To say Eric's heart was big would be an understatement. He was sweet and caring, kind and compassionate. He loved his family and to him there was nothing better than getting out on the lake to fish with his wife, son, dad, and brother. In fact, he was so fond of fishing with those he loved that "Lake Kegonsa" was one of the last things he spoke of before passing. He was in his happy place for sure.
Eric's memory will live on through those who loved him, including his wife, Brooke Rebman; son, Eric J. Rebman, Jr.; parents, Chris Bliss and Bill (Susan) Rebman; siblings, Ryan (Jenna) Rebman and Emily (Bryan) Coddington; nieces: Kersten, Caitlin, Lyla, Ivey, and Claudia; nephews, Nolen and Riley; grandparents: Janet Bliss, and Jim and Lois Rebman; and numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held in Eric's honor from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home, 1770 East Racine Street, Janesville, WI 53545. All are welcome to come and share their memories of Eric. Memorial contributions can be made to the family (Brooke or Eric Jr.) in lieu of flowers. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com