March 17, 1967 - October 11, 2020
Janesville, WI - Eric G. Waage, age 53, passed away at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born in Monroe, WI on March 17, 1967, the son of Gary Waage and Shirley (Vickers) Roberts. He graduated from Joseph A. Craig High School and then the UW Platteville with a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Safety. Eric worked in the Facilities Maintenance & Operations department at the University of Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium and Field House.
Eric's work allowed him to be immersed in Badger Sports which he enjoyed immensely. When not cheering the Badgers to victory, he was following the Brewers and Packers. He enjoyed playing hockey in his youth, following Badger Hockey as an adult, weekends on the golf course with friends/family, giving gifts, making people laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor, a good prank, a well-manicured lawn, decorating for the holidays, helping out others and his adored cats Lizzy (meow-meow) and Auggie.
Eric is survived by his parents, Gary (Teresa) Waage and Shirley (Joe) Roberts; sister, Brenda (Floyd) Larson; and many other family and friends.
Private family services will be held due to the current COVID-19 risks. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com