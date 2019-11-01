October 27, 1947 - October 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Eric G. Ethen, 71, of Janesville, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mercy Health and Trauma Center, in Janesville, WI. He was born October 27, 1947 to Donald and Iona (Barclay) Ethen in Beloit, WI. Eric loved the outdoors and many different sports. He worked for General Motors for 30 years.

Eric is survived by his wife Lisa (Welsh) Ethen of Janesville; his three children: Cynthia (Darren) Hamilton of Janesville, Jennifer Wunder (Gary Schroeder) of Janesville, and Mark (Kim) Ethen of Missouri; he is further survived by his brother, Tom Ethen of Cumberland; and his stepson, Jared Easton of Janesville. He will be missed by his six grandchildren: Heather, Heidi, Mylssa, Hunter, Connor and Zander; his step granddaughter, Jenna; and nieces, Kari and Kelsey. Eric is preceded in death by his mother and father.

He will be greatly missed, and was loved more than he will ever know. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fast Eddy's Bar and Grill, 1704 Rockport Rd., Janesville, Wisconsin, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.