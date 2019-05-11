Eric A. Buckoltz

October 10, 1947 - May 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Eric A. Buckholtz, age 71, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Dean St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Eric was born on October 10, 1947 in Edgerton, the son of Kenneth and Betty (Siverly) Buckholtz. He honorably served his country in the United States Army, and went on to marry the love of his life, Vickie (Schoville) Buckholtz in Afton, WI, on December 28, 1968. They were very blessed throughout their 50 years of marriage, with two children, Kim and Joel, and a grandson, Aiden Eric. He enjoyed fishing and hunting for Morels, but nothing compared to "shooting Rockets" with Joel, or trips to New Glarus with his "favorite daughter" Kim. Eric was very goal oriented and determined once he put his mind to something, but he had the most memorable sense of humor that will keep his family smiling for years to come.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Vickie Buckholtz; children, Kimberly Buckholtz and Joel (June) Buckholtz; grandson, Aiden Eric Buckholtz; sister, Beth (Dan) Pann; his cocker spaniel, Cody; and many extended family members and friends. Eric is predeceased by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH in Janesville, with Pastor Jason R. Eddy officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service. The committal service will be held at the Bethel Cemetery following the Church luncheon. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com