March 20, 2017 - February 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Emmy Lou Olson, age 1, found peace with her new way to win her battle with cancer on Friday, February 1, 2019. She will always be the beloved daughter of Tracie and Ryan Olson, born on March 20, 2017. Emmy was our warrior in her fight against Germ Cell Cancer, and she lit a pathway and left a legacy for those that continue this same battle. Emmy was an inspiration to many, and her smile and loving personality were a gift to us all. We love you so much Emmy, our lives are forever changed as you now live on in our hearts.

She is survived by her parents, Tracie and Ryan Olson; her siblings, Conner and Avery Olson; grandparents: Scott and Judith Kirchner, Mike and Kim Olson; aunts and uncles: Chelsey (Aaron Finn) Mueller, Jake (Amanda) Kirchner, T.J. (Allie) Olson; great-grandparents: Bill and Judy Abraham, Keith and Connie Kersting, Lonna Schroeder, Tom and Sandy Hill, and Joan Olson; cousins: Taylin, Kolten, Hadley, Robby, Jep, Henry, Arlett, and Addi; and many extended family members, friends, and supporters. Emmy is predeceased by her Great Grandpas, Ed Kirchner and John Olson; Great Uncle, Jeff Olson; cousins, Emilee Torres and Kayla Kirchner; and beloved family friend, Dave Czerwinski.

A celebration of Emmy's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the "Emmy's Wish Foundation" at https://emmyswishdonate.wordpress.com. Friends and family are welcome to Fast Eddy's, 1704 Rockport Rd. in Janesville following the service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com