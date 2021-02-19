Emmett "Squeak" Thompson

March 23, 1934 - February 11, 2021
Walworth, WI - Emmett "Squeak" John Thompson passed away peacefully, and surrounded by the love of his family on February 11, 2021. Emmett proudly served his country as a Medical Specialist in the Army from August 5, 1957 - June 6, 1961. His love and respect for his country continued on throughout his life, and was evident in the diligence he had in taking care of and displaying his American Flag. Emmett worked at Kikoman's and Andes' Candies in maintenance until his retirement. He continued to enjoy fixing and tinkering with projects till his final moments.
Emmett is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Meyers); as well as three of his children; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Emmett was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody Dawn Thompson. A celebration of Emmett's life will be held at a later date.