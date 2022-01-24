Emma M (Nicholson) Peterson

Sharon, WI - Emma M. Peterson, age 88, of Sharon passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, Wisconsin under the care of Heartland Hospice. Emma was born October 2, 1933 in South Beloit, Illinois to Fred and Katherine (Ferger) Nicholson.
Emma grew up in South Beloit, Illinois and graduated from South Beloit High School. She married Roderick Peterson in Sharon, Wisconsin on February 1, 1958. Emma helped farm with her husband until they moved to Sharon in 1979. She was an excellent seamstress and had a way of fixing almost anything. She also enjoyed crocheting and making her angels. She was very involved in HCE and volunteered reading books to the preschool children through the Bookworms project of HCE.
Emma is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Klein and Sylvia (Darrell) DeRemer; son-in-law, Victor Eidok, grandchildren, Roderick (Rachael) Klein, Hans Eidok, Casey DeRemer, Rebecca (Zach) Reinke; great granddaughter, Bethany Reinke, and brother, Jerry Nicholson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roderick, daughter, Sigrid Eidok, sisters, Hazel Nicholson, Lorraine Klein, Catherine Strain, and Dorothy Woodyard.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Darien United Methodist Church, 15 Park Street, Darien, Wisconsin with the Rev. Ken Markley officiating. Burial will be private at Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, Illinois.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Heartland Hospice for their extended care of Emma.
