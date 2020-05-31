January 2, 1931 - May 24, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Emma J. Torgeson, age 89, of Delavan, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home in Delavan. She was born in Dodgeville, WI on January 2, 1931 to John and Mary (Tredinnick) Davies. Emma was united in marriage to Charles Torgeson on November 25, 1950 in Rockford. Charles passed away on April 17, 2005. Emma worked for many years as a waitress at the Colonial House Hotel. She was also an active member at Como Community Church.
Emma is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Ohl, and Patti (Tim) Koepnick; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Korey) Kuehni, Jacqueline (Ross) Perry, Joshua (Brooke) Ohl, Elizabeth (Allen) Miller, Erik (Ryan Reichard) Koepnick, and Evan (Marissa Clayton) Koepnick; six great-grandchildren: Andrew, Lily, Talyn, Charlotte, Arielle, and Jace; siblings: Ralph, Doug, Tom, and Nancy; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many dear friends. Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; and siblings: Margaret, John, Ed, Dick, Mary Lou, and Don; son-in-law, Randy Ohl; and granddaughter, Katherine Koepnick.
Private Family Services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Graveside Services for the public will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Open Arms Free Clinic and Food Pantry. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Aurora at Home Hospice South, and Team Love.