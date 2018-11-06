September 28, 1930 - November 1, 2018
Janesville/Endeavor, WI -- Emma Amelia Sainsbury, age 88, died on Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Janesville, WI. Emma was born on September 28, 1930 to Arthur and Selma (Bubloz) Mael. Emma was united in marriage to James M. Sainsbury on May 26, 1950 at the Portage Methodist Church. Emma has lived in Portage, Janesville for 34 years, and Endeavor from 1989 until 2014. Emma enjoyed reading, puzzles and gardening. She loved watching the Brewers. She was a great baker of cookies, pies and bread. She enjoyed traveling with Jim. Her family was the most important to her and she attended most of their events.
Survivors include three daughters: Darlene (Michael) Ellefson of Janesville, Dawn (Al) Augenstein of Janesville and Donna (Dave) Stratton of South Milwaukee; son, Dale (Patricia) Sainsbury of North Manchester, IN; nine grandchildren: David, Alicia, Dana, Debra, Angela, Makayla, Jim, Madeline and Daniel; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Joyce Paske of Portage, Nova (Ken) Kyburz of East Troy, WI and Reva (Darwin) Barron of Endeavor; and nieces; nephews; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Diane Bowers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday November 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Moundville United Methodist Church, Endeavor, WI with Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will follow at the Moundville Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emma's name to Agrace Hospice. Kratz Funeral Home- Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
