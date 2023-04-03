Emma A. (Ahlert) Baehr

March 16, 1917 - March 30, 2023

Walworth, WI - Emma A. Baehr was born March 16, 1917 in Chicago, Illinois to Chris and Anna Ahlert. She passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Golden Years of Walworth.

