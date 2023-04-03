Emma A. (Ahlert) Baehr

Walworth, WI - Emma A. Baehr was born March 16, 1917 in Chicago, Illinois to Chris and Anna Ahlert. She passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Golden Years of Walworth.
Emma farmed in Darien Township for over 40 years; she loved to crochet, making many cherished afghans for friends and family.
Emma is survived by her children Donna (Gerald) Brillhart, Gerald (Kathy) Vance, Thomas Vance' grandchildren Lisa (Robert) Sperle, Robert (Chrissy) Brillhart, Jeffery (Tiffany) Brillhart, David (Lena) Vance, and Lori (Johnny) Taylor; great grandchildren Gunnar Sperle, Aiden Sperle, Neleh Brillhart, Kati Brillhart, Cole Brillhart, Ashleigh (Charles) Derring, Bethany (Omar) Puente-Gutierrez, Gary Taylor, Andrew Vance, and Chalcie Vance; great great granddaughter Adelyn; great great grandson Luka; sister Marion Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Donald Vance; her second husband Albert Baehr; her first born son, in fancy Robert; daughter-in-law Nancy Vance; brothers Hank (Eleanor) Ahlert and Dave (Bonnie) Ahlert; sister Emily (Harry) Russell; as well as a brother-in-law James Johnson.
A visitation will be held at Triune Lutheran Church, N1584 Co Rd K, Sharon, WI on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM
Burial will be at St. Andrew Cemetery in Delavan, after a short lunch at church.
The family would like to thank everyone at Golden Years for their kindness through the years.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
