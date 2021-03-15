September 21, 1997 - January 19, 2021
Milton, WI - Emily Jadin Cecilia Eckert, 23, of Milton, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison after a 10 year battle with autoimmune hepatitis (liver) and sclerosing cholangitis.Emily was born on September 21, 1997 in Janesville to Mike and Amy (Consigny) Eckert. She was a 2016 graduate of Milton High School, and was currently in her Junior year at UW Whitewater.Emily was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton and was proud of her Catholic faith.She loved to sing and play music, hike, cook, go sightseeing, and her dogs April and Buster.She loved working with people with Autism and Alzheimer's.
Emily is survived by her loving parents, Mike and Amy Eckert of Milton, WI; brothers: Bryce and Charlie Eckert; and her boyfriend, Jordan Blood.She is preceded in death by her Grandma and Grandpa, Nana and Papa.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on January 26, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Burial was at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton assisted the family with arrangements. The family will have a celebration in honor of Emily, at their house, after Covid.
We would like to acknowledge the entire UW Children's Hospital and UW Hospital staffs for their care of our precious daughter; and the outpouring love and support of all who impacted Emily's life.