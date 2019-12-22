February 15, 1932 - December 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Emilie Lorraine Borgmann, 87, of Janesville, died unexpectedly at home Thursday after a stroke. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Joseph and Sophie Hromada, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. She graduated from Messmer High School and met Raymond Borgmann on the ski slopes when they both worked at AC Spark Plug. They married in 1964 and had two daughters. The Borgmanns lived in Wisconsin, Utah and California but loved Utah for its stark beauty. Emilie's radiant smile and sweet nature helped her make friends wherever she went. She was known as an excellent baker--especially of apple strudel and Hungarian butterhorns--and for never forgetting a birthday. No one in her wide circle went without cards every year.

Emilie will be deeply missed by her daughters, Ann (Richard Shew) Fiore of Janesville and Lori (Dan Whiting) DeRome of Helendale, Calif.; grandson Mark Fiore (girlfriend Kama Tesar) of Eau Claire; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her parents; two sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville, with the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements for the family.