Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Emery A. Marchant, age 82, of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at SSM Health, Monroe from colon cancer. He was born in Monroe, WI on February 18th, 1940, the son of Mason and Aladene (Musser) Marchant. He married Marjorie Gutzmer at Peace Church, Browntown on August 12th, 1962.
Emery attended the one room Oakley School, Juda High School, and earned a GED in 1959. He had worked at Rock River Woolen Mills, Brodhead Body and Fender and for local farmers. He was a part of the Wisconsin National Guard and served in the Army from 1959-1962, stationed in Germany as a helicopter mechanic. Emery later worked at GM for 12 years, farming since 1964 in Avon Township. He sold Garst Seed, was a supporter of the Brodhead FFA Alumni, served as the Avon 4-H pig leader, and belonged to VFW Post 6858, Brodhead. He was a member of the United Congregational Church of Christ, Brodhead.
He enjoyed downhill skiing, water skiing, dancing, playing cards, listening to country music, playing the accordion and reading the newspaper. He also enjoyed attending musical and sporting events of his grandchildren.
Emery is survived by his wife Marjorie Marchant, sons Mark (Nancy) Marchant, Michael Marchant, grandchildren Evan Marchant and Erin (Kade) Mullettt, step-grandchildren Tyler, Carter, and Victoria Urness, sisters Winona Truong and Grace (Ed) Gassen, brother and sister in laws Mary (Ed) Andreas, Kenneth Komprood, Kenneth Gutzmer, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son Matthew James Marchant, parents Mason and Aladene Marchant, brothers Dexter and Kevin Marchant, sisters in law Luann Komprood and Denise Gutzmer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022, at The United Congregational Church of Christ, Brodhead. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the church from 3 until 6 p.m. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, Oakley, WI, with full military rites. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Harvest of Hope Fund (to help farmers), the Congregational United Church of Christ, Brodhead, or a memorial of your choice.
