Emery A. Marchant

February 18, 1940 - August 10, 2022

Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Emery A. Marchant, age 82, of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at SSM Health, Monroe from colon cancer. He was born in Monroe, WI on February 18th, 1940, the son of Mason and Aladene (Musser) Marchant. He married Marjorie Gutzmer at Peace Church, Browntown on August 12th, 1962.