November 16, 1925 - March 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Elva G. Langmeier, age 95, of Janesville, received her Angel's wings on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Janesville. She was born on November 16, 1925 in Dodgeville; the daughter of Albert and Melva (Rolstad) Foss. After graduating from High School, Elva married Norbert F. Langmeier on June 3, 1942 in Dodgeville, and they were blessed with 58 years of marriage before Norbert's passing on August 29, 1990. Elva was a Bus Driver in Evansville for many years, and worked for Mary Kay as well. Elva's family is what meant the most to her throughout her life, as she was a devoted homemaker and dedicated mother of eight children. The family get-togethers on Sundays for her famous fried chicken were always memorable. Elva was a very special woman who was liked and loved by all who met her. We were lucky enough to call her mom, granny, and nana. We will miss her dearly.
Elva is survived by her children: Leo Langmeier of Janesville, Patricia Kirkpatrick of Milwaukee, Charles Langmeier of Florida, Janet Hanson of Milton, Fay (Jim) Schoenenberger of Evansville, and Larry Langmeier of Stoughton; 15 grandchildren: Kim, Angie, Lonnie, PJ, Shawn, Todd, Char, Jennifer, Heather, Ashley, Amber, Brittney, Jason, and Emily; 17 great grandchildren (with one on the way); 5 great great grandchildren; sisters: Doris Lease and Ruby Oimoen; brother in-law, Gerald Hubbard; sister in-law, Pat Foss; daughter in-law, Kelly Langmeier; and many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert; sons, Albert and Gerald Langmeier; grandson, Brian Langmeier; daughter in-law, Linda Langmeier; son in-law, Kirk Kirkpatrick; and siblings: Inez Hubbard and Donald Foss. Special thanks to those who took such good care of her at memory care.
A private family service will be held with committal in Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, Wisconsin.