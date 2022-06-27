June 12, 1930 - June 19, 2022
Delavan, WI - Elton K. Feffer, age 92, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva. He was born in Huntley, IL on June 12, 1930 to Irenus "Jack" and Mary (Dunker) Feffer.
Elton grew up in Cary, IL with 3 brothers and 2 sisters on a small farm where his family had livestock and land. The untimely death of his father moved the family into town where their mother was a teacher and he took on milking cows.
He married Mildred F. Dahm on July 2, 1952. Together they had two children, Terry and James "Jim". During their marriage, he served in the military under Army Intelligence during the Korean War. With time, their marriage ended as they sought different life paths. After moving to Wisconsin in the late 60's, he met Esperanza. Elton was united in marriage to Esperanza Villalobos on December 12, 1975. Their union produced two children, Dean and Becky, and a step-daughter, Rosalinda.
As a young man, Elton held positions with the Schnering family and one of their company divisions, Curtiss Breeding Service for 23 years. From a yard hand at the family estate where he got in trouble for assembling the six-pony hitch, working in the Supply Room, then moving into Accounting, and finally as a Purchasing Agent, Curtiss provided Elton many growth opportunities. During this time, he attending Elgin Community College at night and received a 2-year degree in Accounting. Through his work with Curtiss Breeding Services, he met Ray and Ella Alter of Continental Engineering in Wisconsin and began working with them to develop disposable plastic instruments for the artificial breeding of livestock. In 1971, along with their son Richard Alter, he became an owner/operator of Continental Plastic Corp in Darien, WI, where he met Esperanza. An investment in 1974 brought him into the night club business where he and Jim ran The Spectrum in Darien, WI until the 90's. In 2008, he bought out Alter's shares and became the sole owner of Continental Plastic, where he retired from in 2015.
As a young man in Illinois, Elton would umpire baseball games to earn extra money. He coached baseball and basketball and was active in the Cary Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus. After moving to Wisconsin, he enjoyed traveling across the world for business, working with the community, supporting the Chamber of Commerce, Delavan Business Association, Delavan-Dairen FFA and numerous 4-H clubs. He spent his free time maintaining his small game farm of various fowl, and golfing.
Elton is survived by his wife of 46 years, Esperanza; children, Terry Jarka, James (Akiko) Feffer, Rosalina Flores, Dean Feffer, and Becky (Carl) Wolf; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Robelle Feffer, Mary Lou Feffer, and Nancy Feffer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elton is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jeanne MacLaughlin, Dave Feffer, Jack Feffer, Mary Ann Brownell, and Ray Feffer.
A special thank you to the many caregivers of BrightStar, who assisted the family making it possible for Elton to live at home until the time of his death. Also, to Ashley Thiede and everyone at The Clubhouse who provided an enriching environment of care, activities, and friendship. Finally, thank you to the many nurses, doctors, and staff of Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth for the hospital care and compassion they provided during his final week and over the last few years. May he rest in eternal peace in the arms of our Lord God.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. The Family requests that masks be worn at the church. Memorials can be directed to the Walworth County Fur & Feather Scholarship Fund, which Elton started many years ago to support 4-H and FFA youth, or to the Alzheimer's Association in Elton's memory. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com