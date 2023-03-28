Elsie May Van Tassell

December 4, 1927 - March 24, 2023

Janesville, WI - Elsie May Van Tassell, age 95, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Manor - Footville. She was born on December 4, 1927, in Newent, Gloustershire, England; the daughter of John and Emily (Green) Phillips. Elsie married Oliver R. Van Tassell on April 4, 1945 and a year later, they moved to the United States. Elsie and Oliver settled in the Janesville area in 1947, where they spent the rest of their lives.

