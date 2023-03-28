Janesville, WI - Elsie May Van Tassell, age 95, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Manor - Footville. She was born on December 4, 1927, in Newent, Gloustershire, England; the daughter of John and Emily (Green) Phillips. Elsie married Oliver R. Van Tassell on April 4, 1945 and a year later, they moved to the United States. Elsie and Oliver settled in the Janesville area in 1947, where they spent the rest of their lives.
Elsie worked in retail management for many years and retired from Montgomery Wards.
Elsie had a passion for the theater. She joined the Janesville Little Theater when she arrived in Janesville and spent her life involved in the theater arts in every aspect, including backstage, acting, directing, serving on the JLT Board, and in her volunteer activities teaching other adults and children those skills and a love of theater. In 2015, she was awarded the UAA Hall of Fame award for her lifetime achievements, commitment and activities in the world of theater.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed spending time on the river behind her home and at their "trailer up North". She loved the company of her family and friends and was always up for a "chat". She was very proud of her Welsh and English heritage and maintained close ties with her friends and family members there, including "the Queen". Her sweet spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Elsie is survived by her two children, Jeanene (Jim) Welker and David (Melissa) Van Tassell; grandchildren: Carol (Lee) Edwards, Jonathan (Shelly) Van Tassell, Alexis (Bill Winter) Lepperd, Daniel (Rachael Wilbur) Van Tassell, and Gregory (Erin) Van Tassell; great grandchildren, Allison, Lisa, Ethan, Jared, Paige, William, and Lillian Mae; great great grandchildren, Evangeline and Vincent; nephews, Douglas (Marion) Phillips and Basil Philips; and her beloved cats, Auntie and Sam. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Earl Sias officiating. Interment will be in Oakhill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank St Elizabeth's Manor and Common Heart Hospice for the exceptional care given to Elsie.
Because of her love of animals and the theater, the family requests that memorials be directed to animal welfare organizations or to Janesville Little Theater in her memory.
