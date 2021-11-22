Johnstown, WI - Elsie May Johnson, age 100, of Johnstown, Wisconsin died on November 18, 2021 at her son's home in rural Edgerton, WI. She was born on January 25, 1921 in Beaver Township, Polk County, WI, the daughter of Lars Peter Peterson and Helga Seraphia (Anderson) Peterson. She attended a country school in Polk County where she grew up, and graduated from Amery High School.
Elsie married Donald W. Johnson on October 16, 1943 in Polk County. They farmed near Rice Lake and later moved to Northern Illinois where Don managed farms at Bartlett, IL and Harvard, IL. In 1957, Don and Elsie purchased a farm in Johnstown, Wisconsin where Elsie continued to make her home. Elsie relied on her faith and personal relationship with Jesus Christ to help her husband manage the farm and raise their six sons. She was the beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother as well as aunt and great aunt throughout many generations and she touched the lives of family and so many others with her kindness, acceptance, and compassion. Elsie had been a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Janesville, where she served in various capacities as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, and on the Altar Guild..
Elsie Johnson is survived by her six sons: Lynn (Lois), Luther (Lori), David (Nancy), Mark (DeEtta), Scott (Jill), Noel (Kris); 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Johnson on April 10, 2004.Her parents, two sisters, Mathilda and Marie, and four brothers, Lawrence, Melvin, Fred and Clarence also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME,1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday, November 26th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Further services will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the ELIM LUTHERAN CHURCH, Range, WI with a visitation on Monday, November 29, 2021 at WILLIAMSON-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, Amery, WI. Burial will be in the Elim Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
