Janesville, WI - Elsie Mae Spade, age 83, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born in Wisconsin, on August 19, 1939, to Walter and Marie (Marty) LaVeen. She was a homemaker for her whole life. She took care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren during the day while they were growing up. She loved them so much. Elsie was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed the Packers, listening to oldies and country music, roller skating at Tanglefoot and playing softball when she was younger, her many cats and dogs that she has rescued over the years, playing cards and Texas Hold-em, and hosting family dinners for holidays.
Elsie is survived by her daughters: Delana (Jeff) Fox, Debi (Karl) Stuvengen; Granddaughters: Jennifer (Jon) Ciseski, Cassandra (John) Schoff, Brittney (Josh) Hissa; Grandson: Damon (Bridget) Hinkle Junior; Great-Grandchildren: Gavin Ciseski, Gillyan Ciseski, Jarred and Cydney Tippelt, Mykenzie Tiffany, Deziray Schoff, and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren she didn't have the pleasure of knowing well; brother: James LaVeen; Cat: Mischeif.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Oather Spade; 3 sons: Damon Hinkle, Dennis Hinkle, Oather Spade Jr.; 2 brothers: Wallace LaVeen, Robert LaVeen; sister: Barbara Brown; sister-in-laws: Glenna Spade and Donna LaVeen; best friend: Sandy Shaw.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMETORY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Spade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.