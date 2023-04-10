Elsie Mae Spade

August 19, 1939 - April 6, 2023

Janesville, WI - Elsie Mae Spade, age 83, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born in Wisconsin, on August 19, 1939, to Walter and Marie (Marty) LaVeen. She was a homemaker for her whole life. She took care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren during the day while they were growing up. She loved them so much. Elsie was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed the Packers, listening to oldies and country music, roller skating at Tanglefoot and playing softball when she was younger, her many cats and dogs that she has rescued over the years, playing cards and Texas Hold-em, and hosting family dinners for holidays.

