Janesville, WI - Elsie Jessie Fahrney, age 94, of Janesville, WI, died Monday, September 27, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1927. Elsie was a daughter of Walter and Lydia (Woodstock) Keehn. She married Gilbert Fahrney on July 26, 1944. Elsie was a farmer's wife until they purchased a tavern in Evansville in 1957. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, (Especially Yaas and 500) and spending time with family. Survivors include 4 sons, Gerald Fahrney, Roger (Dana) Fahrney, Allen (Marilyn) Fahrney, and Steve Fahrney. She had 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren, as well as many extended family members. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert "Gib" Fahrney, her mother and father, two sisters, Esther and Myrtle (Bill) Fahrney, as well as three brothers, Orrin Keehn, Harold Keehn and Marvin Keehn. Funeral services will be held at 2:30PM at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Thomas Zillman officiating. Burial will follow in Peace EUB Cemetery Brooklyn Township. A visitation will be held from 12:30PM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Elsie's family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care and support she received. Due to covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn in close areas.