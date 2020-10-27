June 21, 1931 - October 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Elsie Dykeman-Sellers, age 89, passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Elsie was born on June 21, 1931, the daughter of Milo and Leona Zeininger in Masonville, NY. She spent many contented, love-filled years with James Sellers; the love of her life. He was called home on March 24, 2016. A joyful reunion awaits both of them. Elsie was a deeply caring and compassionate woman. In her work as a nurse, she used these wonderful traits to help both the sickly and aged at the Rock Haven Convalescent Center in Janesville, WI. For her, nursing was a true calling of life.
Besides spending time with her family, Elsie enjoyed traveling with James, gardening, baking, and she was an avid reader. Elsie just loved the Christmas Holiday. She always enjoyed all of the merriment and the giving nature that Christmas brings. Her generosity towards others always extended to those in need throughout the year. She was famously known for generously gifting her awesome banana bread and apple pies to family, friends, and neighbors. This "Gift of Giving" will live on in all she has touched.
Elsie was a kind, loving mother to 9 children: Marcy (Mike) Barlass, Linda (Jerry) Johnson, Dave (Pam) Dykeman, Mike (Irene) Dykeman, Karen (Dan) Boughton, Karla (Bob) Coakley, Tom (Shelia) Dykeman, Mark Dykeman, and Christine Dykeman. She was a grandma, great-grandma, and a great great grandma to a vast amount of grandchildren. Her other beloved, furry- pawed children are: Jimbo, Funny, Delilah, JJ, and whatever stray animals came her way. Her compassion towards animals was truly admirable.
With her unwavering strength, Elsie said "It is my time; I have no regrets for the life I have lived, I have enjoyed all my children and all my grandchildren." Mom- May God's loving embrace surround you now and forever.
A celebration of Elsie's life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1800 E. Racine St, Janesville, WI. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Elsie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care for the compassion shown in caring for our mother while on her final journey.