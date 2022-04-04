Janesville, WI - Elsie Catherine Mezera passed away peacefully on her 99th birthday, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, to have a beautiful birthday celebration in heaven. She was surrounded by her loving family while at Cozy Li'l Acre in Janesville, where she had resided for several years. Elsie was born in Waunakee, WI on March 30, 1923, the daughter of Casper and Mary (Acker) Klein. She was one of 13 children and grew up on the family farm outside of Waunakee. She graduated from Waunakee High School. After leaving high school, she went to work cooking for a family in Madison. Elsie married Albert Mezera on February 28, 1946, after he came back from WWII service, together they had 7 children. She worked at the laundry at Mercy Hospital for several years until her youngest child was born. She then stayed home and took in ironing from several families. She enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and camping. Elsie was also an excellent cook and made the best banana bread. She decorated birthday cakes for her children's birthdays and enjoyed knitting. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for several years.
Elsie is survived by 5 children: Paul (Jeanne), Robert (Yvonne), Carol (Steve) Paske, Jerry (Sheila), and Cathy (Dan Morris); 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 2 sons, Roger and Charles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the CHURCH.
Elsie's family would like to give special thanks to Cozy Li'l Acre for their excellent and compassionate care to her for so many years. They would also like to thank Mercy Hospice for all of their help in Elsie's final days.
