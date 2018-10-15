November 6, 1933 - October 5, 2018
Spring Grove Township, WI -- Elmer G. Chance, age 84, of Spring Grove Township, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018, at his home. He was born on November 6, 1933 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the son of Elmer and Maude (Walker) Chance. He married Wanda Joy Hughes in Rosville, Georgia on January 10, 1953. She passed away on June 12, 2018. Elmer was an Air Force Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for the Beloit Post Office for many years. He enjoyed reading, mowing the lawn and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons, Steve (Randi) Chance, Upland, IN and Billy Chance, Brodhead; grandchildren: Chastity Ostenson, Brodhead, Erica (Adam)Anderson, Beloit, Jacob (Haley) Ostenson, Janesville, Megan (Kyle) Chance, Monroe, Rachel Chance, Upland, IN; five great-grandchildren: Matthew, Caitlyn, Amarra, John, Mia; a brother, Jerry Bruce (Ann) Chance, South Pittsburg, TN; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Hughes, Beloit, Vivienne Hughes, Ft. Oglethorpe, GA;
A Memorial Service will held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, rural Brodhead. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse