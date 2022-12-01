Elmer F. Phillips

July 14, 1936 - November 26, 2022

Janesville, WI - Elmer F. Phillips, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on November 26, 2022, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. He was born in Rock County, on July 14, 1936 the son of the late LeRoy and Gladys (Bricklen) Phillips. Elmer married Ruthy A. McGlin on November 12, 1977, at Rock Assembly of God Church and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2010. He worked in maintenance at General Motors for 42 years until his retirement. He was an avid farmer collector and loved working outside in the yard, also taking care of others as well. He was a member of UAW Local 95.

