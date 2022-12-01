Janesville, WI - Elmer F. Phillips, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on November 26, 2022, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. He was born in Rock County, on July 14, 1936 the son of the late LeRoy and Gladys (Bricklen) Phillips. Elmer married Ruthy A. McGlin on November 12, 1977, at Rock Assembly of God Church and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2010. He worked in maintenance at General Motors for 42 years until his retirement. He was an avid farmer collector and loved working outside in the yard, also taking care of others as well. He was a member of UAW Local 95.
Elmer is survived by 3 sons: Ronald (Billie Jo) Ingalls of Janesville, Robert (Linda) Ingalls of Janesville and Leonard Matson of Racine; 3 daughters: Sandra (George) Benage of Edgerton, Carol Begolke of Janesville and Judy (Rick) Glissendorf Lambert of Janesville; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruthy; 4 children: Dennis Ingalls, Buddy Ingalls, Jim Ingalls and Patty Ingalls.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Shopiere Cemetery. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.