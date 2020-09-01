December 15, 1941 - August 18, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Ellery A. Hitchcock, age 78, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born in Lyndon Station on December 15, 1941, the son of Howard and Mildred (House) Hitchcock. He married Joyce M. Gisler on September 10, in 1965, at Edgerton Methodist Church. Ellery was an avid fisherman, enjoyed deer hunting and was always there to lend a hand. He loved his cats, Tails and Fluffy. He worked construction and later in Sanitation for Ready Serve in Fort Atkinson until his retirement in 2005.
Ellery is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Elroy Hitchcock of Stoughton; siblings: Jim (Stacy) Hitchcock of Delafield, Dick (Marilyn) Hitchcock of Janesville, Marion (Del) Arens of Janesville, and Carl (Judy) Hitchcock of Stoughton; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Hitchcock; and brother, Harold Hitchcock.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Memorials may be made in Ellery's name to Agrace Hospice or the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice for the loving care given to Ellery.