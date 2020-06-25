September 17, 1989 - June 21, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ellen M. Cagney, age 30, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep at her mother's home, after a long battle with diabetes, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Ellen was gifted to us from God September 17, 1989, in Janesville, WI to William Cagney and Melanie Davidson. She attended Parker High School. Ellen loved all animals, raising many cats along the way and being a long standing donating member of the ASPCA. She enjoyed eating out, coloring, spending time with family, and watching movies.
Ellen is survived by her father, William Cagney; mother, Melanie Davidson; sisters, Shayla (Davidson) Brotzman, and Nora Cagney; grandfather, Jerome (Marlene) Cagney; a child; many nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; uncles; and friends. Ellen is preceded in death by her grandmother, Elenor Cagney; grandmother, Barbara Davidson; great-grandmother, Katherine Lawrence; and great-grandmother Adah Peterson.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
