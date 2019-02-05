February 13, 1938 - February 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ellen M. Brovick, age 80, of Janesville passed away Sunday night February 3, 2019 at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. Ellen was born in Janesville on February 13, 1938, the daughter of Gust and Myrtle (Monson) Nelson. She graduated from Janesville High School. Ellen married Albert J. "Al" Brovick on May 15, 1965. She was employed as a teller by Merchants & Savings Bank (now BMO Harris Bank) for 25 years. Ellen enjoyed bowling for many years, as well as being a member of several card clubs through the years.

Surviving are her two sons, Dean (Deborah) Brovick of Janesville, and Michael (Patty) Brovick of Maple Grove, MN; three grandchildren: Delaney Brovick, Alex Brovick and Dylan Brovick; brother, Earl (Carol) Nelson of Redmond, OR; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Brovick on June 12, 2018; her parents; two brothers, Ken and Stan; and three sisters: Jeanette, Mildred and Margaret.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Chaplain Jim Wehrheim of Mercyhealth Hospice Care and Home Health Care will officiate. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.